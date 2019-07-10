Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Youtubers Life Gaming, Crossword Puzzles, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including ARvid Augmented Reality, Crossword Puzzles, Heroes Rise: The Hero Project, Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: ARvid Augmented Reality: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Crossword Puzzles…: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Hollywood Visionary: $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: The Hero of Kendrickstone: $5 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: It’s Killing Time: $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Heroes Rise: The Hero Project: $5 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $4 (Reg. $9)
Today’s Best Game Deals: COD Black Ops 4 $20, Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20, more
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Ultimate Food Value Diary: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Office Story: $1 (Reg. $4)
Mac: Noizio — focus, relax, sleep: FREE (Reg. $5)
Mac: Bumpr: $4 (Reg. $6)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!