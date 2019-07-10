CORSAIR’s K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keyboard drops to $100 ($30 off), plus more

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Low Profile Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Find it available for the same price at Best Buy. Having originally retailed for $170, you’re more recently find it selling for $130. That’s good for a 23% discount, is the second-best price all-time and the lowest tracked in six months. Headlined by Cherry MX Low Profile Red switches, this keyboard sports full RGB backlighting. Other notable inclusions like USB passthrough, media controls and an Aircraft-grade anodized aluminum frame make the K70 MK.2 worthy of your battlestation. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 570 customers. Head below for additional deals from $29.

No matter which one of today’s discounted gaming keyboards catch your eye, you’ll definitely want to pair the new peripheral with a mousepad. This extended AmazonBasics option does the trick, giving you plenty of room for not only the keyboard, but a mouse as well. Find more deals below.

Other notable deals include:

Plus we’re still seeing CORSAIR’s K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $80 ($40 off), plus more from $60.

CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keyboard features:

Step up your game with the precision of this Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 gaming keyboard. Featuring CHERRY MX mechanical switches, this keyboard offers responsive keystrokes with satisfying tactile feedback for faster, more accurate gameplay. This Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 gaming keyboard offers reliable durability and an impressive lifespan with a rugged, lightweight aluminum frame.

