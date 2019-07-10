Upgrade your iPhoneography with this 3-in-1 lens kit for just $7 Prime shipped

CriacrDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 iPhone Lens Kit for $6.99 Prime shipped when the code GT2UB2EE is used at checkout. This is 50% off its going rate and is the lowest currently available. In this kit, you’ll receive a 0.4x wide-angle, 180-degree fisheye, and 10x macro lens. Whether you have an iPhone with two cameras or not, this is a must-have kit to upgrade your photography game. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

A must-have for taking better portraits is a Bluetooth remote, and this one is just $5.50 Prime shipped. This will let you remotely activate your iPhone to take a picture, giving you a more stable shot.

Criacr iPhone Lens Kit features:

High Quality Cell Phone Lens – Made of high-class glass, professional HD lens reduces glass flare & ghosting caused by reflections. 0.4X Super Wide Angle Lens + 180° Fisheye Lens & 10X Macro Lens, Meet all of your demand!

0.4X Super Wide Angle Lens – It can help largely expand the field of view and enable you capture the entire family or a whole team member into one picture. Very nice wide angle lens for iPhone 6 7 and so on.

Enhanced 10X Macro Lens – Enables you to shoot photos at a distance of 1.18-1.57in from your object. More convenient and powerful to take clear and gorgeous pictures. Capture amazing close-ups in crisp detail.

180°Fisheye Lens – 180°degree Fisheye Lens provides you incredible and dramatic rounded images, which takes you into the stunning and fantastic world. It will be your the best choice for your travel!

