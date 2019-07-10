Eddie Bauer’s offering an extra 50% off all clearance with deals from $15

Eddie Bauer is currently offering an extra 50% off all of its clearance with code JULY50 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Downlight Stormdown Vest is a no-brainer at just $70. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $179. This vest is lightweight, packable and it has zippered pockets for storage. Better yet, it’s water-repellant, wind-proof and it’s very easy to layer. Rated 4.5/5 stars from happy Eddie Bauer customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Downlight Stormdown Vest $70 (Orig. $179)
- Camano Shorts $20 (Orig. $40)
- Legend Wash Classic Pro Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $18 (Orig. $25)
- Cloud Cap Lightweight Rain Jacket $40 (Orig. $99)
- Radiator Fleece 1/2 Zip $22 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Snow Lake Bomber Jacket is very fashionable for this fall and winter. It’s on sale for $45 and originally was priced at $129. This bomber is great for post workouts or casual events.
Our top picks for women include:
- Ravenna Tank Top – Solid $15 (Orig. $30)
- Rainfoil Packable Jacket $35 (Orig. $99)
- MicroTherm 2.0 Down Field Vest $40 (Orig. $179)
- Snow Lake Bomber Jacket $45 (Orig. $129)
- Trail Tight Leggings $28 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
