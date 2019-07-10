Eddie Bauer’s offering an extra 50% off all clearance with deals from $15

Eddie Bauer is currently offering an extra 50% off all of its clearance with code JULY50 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Downlight Stormdown Vest is a no-brainer at just $70. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $179. This vest is lightweight, packable and it has zippered pockets for storage. Better yet, it’s water-repellant, wind-proof and it’s very easy to layer. Rated 4.5/5 stars from happy Eddie Bauer customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Snow Lake Bomber Jacket is very fashionable for this fall and winter. It’s on sale for $45 and originally was priced at $129. This bomber is great for post workouts or casual events.

Our top picks for women include:

