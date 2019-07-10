Epson’s AirPrint AiO Color Inkjet hits new all-time low: $130 (Reg. $180)

- Jul. 10th 2019 7:44 am ET

$130
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Epson WorkForce WF-7710 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer with AirPrint for $129.99 shipped. Originally $250, it typically goes for around $180 and is currently $150 at Amazon which is the all-time low price there. Epson’s WorkForce AiO features copy, scan, and print functionality with the added bonus of AirPrint. Includes a built-in 4.3-inch color touchscreen for managing settings, print jobs, and more. Best of all, it’s economical and “uses up to 80 percent less power vs. color laser printers.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save further and ditch the color printing capabilities for this lower-priced Brother laser option. You’ll still get AirPrint, so you’ll be able to use your iOS or Mac device to wirelessly beam over content. There’s a lot to like about this Brother printer, check out all the specs right here.

Epson WorkForce WF-7710 features:

  • Print-shop quality — borderless prints up to 13″ x 19″
  • Economical — uses up to 80 percent less power vs. color laser printers
  • Versatile paper handling — 250-sheet tray, plus a rear feed for specialty paper; 125-sheet output tray
  • Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan and fax — plus 35-page Auto Document Feeder
  • Easy navigation and control — intuitive 4.3″ color touchscreen

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$130

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Epson

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp