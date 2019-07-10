Epson’s AirPrint AiO Color Inkjet hits new all-time low: $130 (Reg. $180)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Epson WorkForce WF-7710 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer with AirPrint for $129.99 shipped. Originally $250, it typically goes for around $180 and is currently $150 at Amazon which is the all-time low price there. Epson’s WorkForce AiO features copy, scan, and print functionality with the added bonus of AirPrint. Includes a built-in 4.3-inch color touchscreen for managing settings, print jobs, and more. Best of all, it’s economical and “uses up to 80 percent less power vs. color laser printers.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save further and ditch the color printing capabilities for this lower-priced Brother laser option. You’ll still get AirPrint, so you’ll be able to use your iOS or Mac device to wirelessly beam over content. There’s a lot to like about this Brother printer, check out all the specs right here.

Epson WorkForce WF-7710 features:

Print-shop quality — borderless prints up to 13″ x 19″

Economical — uses up to 80 percent less power vs. color laser printers

Versatile paper handling — 250-sheet tray, plus a rear feed for specialty paper; 125-sheet output tray

Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan and fax — plus 35-page Auto Document Feeder

Easy navigation and control — intuitive 4.3″ color touchscreen

