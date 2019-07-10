Fossil’s hybrid Q Nate Smartwatch offers 12-month battery for $95 (Reg. $155)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Q Nate Gen 2 Hybrid Smartwatch for $95 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there, a $20+ savings compared to the current sale price at Fossil, and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This hybrid sheds the typical smartwatch appearance for a more traditional look. This frees it up to operate for 12 months on an easily-replaceable coin battery. Even with such killer battery life, this watch is still able to deliver smartphone notifications, track sleep, monitor activity, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.
If you’d fancy an alternative that resembles Apple Watch, check out the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch for $65 when clipping the on-page coupon. With up to 30-day battery life, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking it’s no wonder why it holds top placement among Amazon’s best-sellers.
Fossil Q Nate Gen 2 Hybrid Smartwatch features:
- Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months
- Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device
- Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more
