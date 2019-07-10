Fossil’s hybrid Q Nate Smartwatch offers 12-month battery for $95 (Reg. $155)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Q Nate Gen 2 Hybrid Smartwatch for $95 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there, a $20+ savings compared to the current sale price at Fossil, and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This hybrid sheds the typical smartwatch appearance for a more traditional look. This frees it up to operate for 12 months on an easily-replaceable coin battery. Even with such killer battery life, this watch is still able to deliver smartphone notifications, track sleep, monitor activity, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

If you’d fancy an alternative that resembles Apple Watch, check out the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch for $65 when clipping the on-page coupon. With up to 30-day battery life, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking it’s no wonder why it holds top placement among Amazon’s best-sellers.

Fossil Q Nate Gen 2 Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!