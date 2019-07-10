Grab some free money, these Home Depot and adidas gift cards are up to 16% off

Newegg is now offering $100 Home Depot gift cards with an additional $10 eReward VISA gift card for $100 with free digital delivery. That’s roughly 10% off with the value of the Visa GC and a great time to grab some discounted Home Depot credit. If you plan on spending any cash there this summer, you might as well score yourself some Visa credit while you’re at it. This Visa card can be used “everywhere Visa debit is accepted” in the US. Head below for more deals.

Newegg is also still offering $60 in adidas credit for just $50 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 16% off your next trip to adidas. It is also great way to get even more out of sitewide sales or for getting a deal on newly released items.

With the massive Amazon summer sales event just days away now, take a look at these early offers. You can grab a $10 credit for Prime Day when you spend $10 or more at Whole Foods, up to $10 off Prime Pantry goods, and $50 (or more) worth of Prime Day credits right here.

Home Depot Gift Cards:

