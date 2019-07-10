Take Garmin’s voice-enabled Dash Cam 55 on your next road trip: $160 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Garmin Dash Cam 55 with voice control for $159.95 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $200 at retailers like Best Buy and direct from Garmin, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a match of the Amazon low. Today’s offer is also $10 under previous price drops. Garmin’s Dash Cam records 1440p video thanks to a 3.7 megapixel camera. It features forward collision warnings, automatic incident detection, and a Travelapse recording mode. Plus with built-in voice control capabilities, you can say, “OK, Garmin” to save video, take a picture and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking for a more simplistic dash cam will find the best-selling YI Smart Dash Cam at $47.50 when clipping the on-page coupon to be a notable road trip companion. At a fraction of the Garmin option’s price, you’ll only get 1080p recording, as well as a lack of the more premium features.

Garmin Dash Cam 55 features:

Record extra high-definition road footage with this 3.7-megapixel Garmin dash cam. Its voice command recognition provides easy operation, and it alerts you with lane departure and forward collision warnings for driving safety. This GPS-enabled Garmin dash cam includes an 8GB microSD card and lets you capture clear details in HD, Full HD or Quad HD.

