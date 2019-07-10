Hori’s officially-licensed Switch Splatoon Travel Case drops to $16 (20% off)

Amazon offers the HORI Splatoon 2 Splat Pack Officially-Licensed Nintendo Switch Travel Case and accessories for $15.99 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will also score free delivery. Typically selling for $20, that’s good for a 20% discount and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen since the summer of 2018. This accessory bundle includes a Splatoon-themed soft pouch carrying case as well as two Analog Caps and squid game card case. If you’re a fan of the quirky ink-based shooter, then picking up all of this officially-licensed gear is a must. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Alternatively, you can pick up Hori’s Officially-Licensed Switch Slim Pouch for $12.50 at Amazon instead. You’ll ditch the branding and accessories in favor of a more plain design and lower price tag.

Hori Switch Splatoon Travel Case features:

Splat! Your favorite paint diving squids are back! HORI’s Splatoon 2 splat pack starter set will help you accessorize your Nintendo Switch in style. Featuring original Splatoon 2 artwork, this starter set includes a soft pouch, a squid game card case, and analog stick covers. Officially licensed by Nintendo.

