Family-sized Instant Pot 8-quart Multi Cooker now $80 at Amazon (Reg. $140)

- Jul. 10th 2019 2:45 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $140 $80
0

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot DUO80 8-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $79.99 shipped. That’s $50 under the regular price tag, $20 below the going rate over the last couple months at Amazon and matching the best we have tracked since Black Friday 2018. The 8-quart Instant Pot combines 7 small kitchen appliances in one with 14 smart cooking programs, a stainless steel inner pot and a series of accessories: stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet. Rated 4+ stars from over 33,000 Amazon customers. More details and a deal on the smaller model below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can save a bit more by opting for the Amazon Warehouse refurbished model at $63.50 shipped. However, Amazon is also offering Instant Pot’s 6-quart Multi Cooker at one of the best prices yet we’ve tracked right now: $50 (Reg. $80). They are essentially the same model in different sizes.

Instant Pot DUO80 8-Quart Pressure Cooker:

  • Duo 8 Quart, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle
  • Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $140 $80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard