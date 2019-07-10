Family-sized Instant Pot 8-quart Multi Cooker now $80 at Amazon (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot DUO80 8-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $79.99 shipped. That’s $50 under the regular price tag, $20 below the going rate over the last couple months at Amazon and matching the best we have tracked since Black Friday 2018. The 8-quart Instant Pot combines 7 small kitchen appliances in one with 14 smart cooking programs, a stainless steel inner pot and a series of accessories: stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet. Rated 4+ stars from over 33,000 Amazon customers. More details and a deal on the smaller model below.

You can save a bit more by opting for the Amazon Warehouse refurbished model at $63.50 shipped. However, Amazon is also offering Instant Pot’s 6-quart Multi Cooker at one of the best prices yet we’ve tracked right now: $50 (Reg. $80). They are essentially the same model in different sizes.

Instant Pot DUO80 8-Quart Pressure Cooker:

Duo 8 Quart, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

