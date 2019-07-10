You can float on a giant slice of pizza at only $12.50 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Intex Pizza Slice Inflatable Pool Mat for $12.32 Prime shipped. Also this price at Walmart with free in-store pickup where available. Kohl’s charges around $20 while Staples has it for closer to $15. Regularly as much as $17 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked there. This float is designed to look like a delicious slice of pizza. You can link multiple floats together for an entire “pie.” Of course, the meta thing to do would be to enjoy a slice of pizza while relaxing on this float. Ratings are slim but Intex is generally well-reviewed.

Add some dessert to your swimming pool as well with this $8 Intex Inflatable Donut Tube. It’s 45 inches in diameter and comes with a repair patch.

Regardless of which one you choose, save your lungs and purchase this Intex Quick-Fill Electric Air Pump at $9.50 to get your floats inflated in no time.

Intex Pizza Slice Inflatable Pool Mat:

Intex giant realistic slice of pizza design float is great for playing or just lounging in your pool. The pizza slice float has 4 connectors for connecting to other ”slices” of floating pizza. This slice of heaven can be enjoyed anywhere you go. Approximate dimensions: 69in x 57in Age grade: adult

