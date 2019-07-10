IZOD golf shirts and shorts up to 30% off for Prime members, deals from $8.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a large selection of IZOD gear including polo shirts, shorts, golfing apparel and more. These offers are exclusively for Prime members. Deals start from $8.50 with free shipping on everything. Most items carry solid ratings and we are seeing a number of notable deals here. This is a perfect opportunity to score some new golf shirts for the summer. Head below for our top picks from the sale.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Golf Short Sleeve Stripe Polo $19 (Reg. $27)
- Golf Swingflex Flat Front Short $21 (Reg. $35)
- Golf Champion Grid Short Sleeve Polo $19 (Reg. $27)
- Slim Fit Advantage Short Sleeve Polo $13 (Reg. $19+)
- Men’s Performance Golf Polo $18 (Reg. $27+)
- Winward Short Sleeve Interlock Polo $16 (Reg. $21+)
- And many more…
There are loads of notable summer fashion deals running right now. Hanes is offering 50% off T-shirts and polos right now while you can get even deeper deals at Ralph Lauren in its Summer Style Event. Hit up our Fashion Guide for even more.
IZOD Men’s Performance Golf Polo:
- Pull On closure
- Machine Wash
- Swing flex seaming at the shoulders for full range of motion with each swing
- Wicking – moisture-wicking properties pull moisture away from the body keeping you dry and feeling cool
- Sun control built-in upf-15 sun protection
- Stretch – stretch fabric allows for all-day comfort
- Self back neck tape, interior side vent
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!