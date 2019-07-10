J.Crew Factory clears the clearance with an extra 50% off all sale items

J.Crew Factory is clearing the clearance with an extra 50% off sale items. Just use promo code CLEAROUT at checkout. Receive complimentary delivery with J.Crew Rewards (free to join). The men’s Slim-Fit Short Sleeve Linen Shirt is a J.Crew Factory best-seller and it’s available in two color options. This shirt is lightweight, breathable and a perfect option for summer weather. Plus, it can easily be dressed up or down with shorts, khakis or jeans alike. Best of all, it’s currently on sale for $20 and originally was priced at $60. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory.
Our top picks for men include:
- 9-Inch Gramercy Linen Shorts $17 (Orig. $55)
- Slim-Fit Short Sleeve Linen Shirt $20 (Orig. $60)
- 9-Inch Flex Board Shorts $23 (Orig. $60)
- Cotton Jersey Crewneck Sweater $15 (Orig. $50)
- Half-Zip Sweater $20 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Scalloped Cami Top $15 (Orig. $55)
- Wide Leg Button Up Pants $27 (Orig. $90)
- Leather Scalloped Sandals $30 (Orig. $90)
- T-Shirt Dress $15 (Orig. $45)
- Tie-Front Linen Jumpsuit $32 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
