J.Crew Factory clears the clearance with an extra 50% off all sale items

J.Crew Factory is clearing the clearance with an extra 50% off sale items. Just use promo code CLEAROUT at checkout. Receive complimentary delivery with J.Crew Rewards (free to join). The men’s Slim-Fit Short Sleeve Linen Shirt is a J.Crew Factory best-seller and it’s available in two color options. This shirt is lightweight, breathable and a perfect option for summer weather. Plus, it can easily be dressed up or down with shorts, khakis or jeans alike. Best of all, it’s currently on sale for $20 and originally was priced at $60. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!