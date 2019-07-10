Hautelook discounts Kenneth Cole shoes, apparel and luggage at up to 60% off

For three days only, Hautelook’s Kenneth Cole Sale offers up to 60% off men’s shoes, apparel and luggage. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Do you have a summer trip planned? If so, be sure to pick up the Lift Off 28-Inch Expandable Spinner Luggage that’s on sale for $100, which is $200 off the original rate. This luggage is spacious and easy to maneuver due to its spinner wheels. It also has a hard-shell exterior to keep your essentials safe throughout the travel process. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Kenneth Cole include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!