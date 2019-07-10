Take 40% off a pair of Klipsch Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers at a new low: $300

- Jul. 10th 2019 3:08 pm ET

0

Adorama ic currently offering a pair of Klipsch R-51PM 2-Way Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $299.99 shipped. Normally selling for $499 at Amazon, B&H, Best Buy and Crutchfield, that’s good for a 40% discount, is $49 under the all-time low at Amazon and the best we’ve seen. Standout features on the R-51PM sparkers are Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to use them with your Mac. Each speaker sports a 60W amplifier which powers a one-inch aluminum tweeter and 5.25-inch copper-spun IMG woofer. This set is a perfect way to step up your workstation’s audio to professional-grade sound. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Find more details below.

Complete your new audio setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $25.50. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for the speakers and free up some space on your desk or home entertainment console.

Klipsch R-51PM 2-Way Powered Bluetooth Speakers features:

Enjoy audio from nearly any source with this pair of Klipsch R-51PM 2-Way Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers. They feature Bluetooth wireless connectivity plus stereo RCA, optical, and 1/8″ aux inputs for traditional wired devices, and a USB Type-B input for music stored on your computer. The RCA input is switchable between line-level and phono inputs, allowing you to switch between a turntable and other wired sources. The R-51PM speakers have a 2-way design with a built-in 60W per channel amplifier. Each speaker sports a 1″ aluminum tweeter on a 90 x 90° Tractrix horn and a 5.25″ copper-spun IMG woofer.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Adorama

Adorama
klipsch

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go