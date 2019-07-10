Take 40% off a pair of Klipsch Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers at a new low: $300

Adorama ic currently offering a pair of Klipsch R-51PM 2-Way Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $299.99 shipped. Normally selling for $499 at Amazon, B&H, Best Buy and Crutchfield, that’s good for a 40% discount, is $49 under the all-time low at Amazon and the best we’ve seen. Standout features on the R-51PM sparkers are Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to use them with your Mac. Each speaker sports a 60W amplifier which powers a one-inch aluminum tweeter and 5.25-inch copper-spun IMG woofer. This set is a perfect way to step up your workstation’s audio to professional-grade sound. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Find more details below.

Complete your new audio setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $25.50. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for the speakers and free up some space on your desk or home entertainment console.

Klipsch R-51PM 2-Way Powered Bluetooth Speakers features:

Enjoy audio from nearly any source with this pair of Klipsch R-51PM 2-Way Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers. They feature Bluetooth wireless connectivity plus stereo RCA, optical, and 1/8″ aux inputs for traditional wired devices, and a USB Type-B input for music stored on your computer. The RCA input is switchable between line-level and phono inputs, allowing you to switch between a turntable and other wired sources. The R-51PM speakers have a 2-way design with a built-in 60W per channel amplifier. Each speaker sports a 1″ aluminum tweeter on a 90 x 90° Tractrix horn and a 5.25″ copper-spun IMG woofer.

