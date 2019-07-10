Save up to 35% off USB-C docking stations, hubs and more at Monoprice from $2

Monoprice has kicked off a computer connectivity sale which takes up to 35% off USB-C docking stations, USB 3.0 hubs and more starting at $2. Shipping varies per item, but most of the discounted accessories include free delivery. One standout for us in particular is the Monoprice USB-C Dual-Monitor Docking Station at $85.35 shipped. Typically selling for $114, that’s good for a 25% discount, is one of the first price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This dock can dish out 100W of power to your MacBook and features four USB 3.0 and Gigabit Ethernet as well as DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA inputs. Just about all of the items in today’s sale are highly-rated. Head below for more top picks.

Other top picks include:

Monoprice USB-C Dual-Monitor Docking Station features:

The Monoprice USB-C™ Dual Monitor Docking Station offers an integrated solution for power, data, Ethernet, audio, and video for USB-C equipped PCs and laptops. It features HDMI®, DisplayPort®, VGA video outputs, two of which can be used at the same time when connected to a Windows PC or laptop. It supports Multi-Stream Transport (MST) and up to 100 watts of Power Delivery (PD) for charging USB-C equipped laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Four USB 3.0 Type-A ports allow you to keep all of your devices charged and sync’d, while the Gigabit Ethernet port keeps you connected. The two 3.5mm analog audio outputs allow you to connect headsets, powered speakers, or an external amplifier.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!