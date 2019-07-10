Modernize your office with a highly-rated desk for $67 (Save 55%)

Amazon is offering the Convenience Concepts Newport Desk for $66.99 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This desk sports a modern style with a built-in drawer for storage. A “fresh white finish” will help brighten up an office while providing ample space for either a laptop or desktop. Over 100 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.2/5 stars.
With today’s savings, why not grab an AmazonBasics Desk Chair for $44? Thanks to its two-inch thick seat paired with a contoured mesh back, you’re sure to benefit from the comfort during work or leisure time.
Convenience Concepts Newport Desk features:
- Spacious desktop
- Fresh white finish
- Uniquely designed
- Drawer for additional storage
- Will provide years of enjoyment
