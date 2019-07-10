Modernize your office with a highly-rated desk for $67 (Save 55%)

Amazon is offering the Convenience Concepts Newport Desk for $66.99 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This desk sports a modern style with a built-in drawer for storage. A “fresh white finish” will help brighten up an office while providing ample space for either a laptop or desktop. Over 100 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.2/5 stars.

With today’s savings, why not grab an AmazonBasics Desk Chair for $44? Thanks to its two-inch thick seat paired with a contoured mesh back, you’re sure to benefit from the comfort during work or leisure time.

Convenience Concepts Newport Desk features:

Spacious desktop

Fresh white finish

Uniquely designed

Drawer for additional storage

Will provide years of enjoyment

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!