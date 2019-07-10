One-month subscription boxes are up to 50% off for Amazon Prime members

As an early Prime Day deal, Amazon takes up to 50% off the first month of various subscription boxes. Prices are as marked for Prime members only. Free shipping applies on all orders. Keep in mind that these subscriptions will auto-renew at the standard rate so be sure to cancel before the month is out if you don’t want that to happen. Notable is the FaceTory 7 Lux Handpicked Korean Sheet Masks Subscription Box at $10.95 for the first month. Valued at $35, FaceTory direct charges $20. It features seven hand-picked sheet masks from the FaceTory team. This is a fantastic way to find and try lesser-known brands. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 1,600 FaceTory customers. Head below for more of our top picks from this sale.

More subscription boxes on sale via Prime:

For a no-strings-attached type of box, Target has its individual beauty boxes on sale right now for $7 shipped.

Head to our Prime Day 2019 guide for even more early deals and credit offers, as well as news on what you can expect once the big event officially begins.

FaceTory 7 Lux Korean Sheet Masks Subscription Box:

Each month, FaceTory delivers new set of sheet masks to their customers’ doorsteps. The monthly subscriptions include 7 handpicked Korean sheet masks to bring a fun, convenient, and affordable step of skin care into the customers’ routines. The masks, made from various materials and ingredients can be used once a day or few times a week to make their skin radiant.

