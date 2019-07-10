Amazon offers the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Gaming Headset in Green for $63.07 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally fetching around $100 direct from Razer and Best Buy, that’s good for a 37% discount, is $1 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. With custom-tuned 50MM drivers, Razer’s Kraken headset upgrades your gaming experience with THX Spatial Audio. It also pairs with a remote that allows you to adjust everything from volume to bass control, in-game chat, microphone settings and more. Rated 4/5 stars from 165 customer. Find more details on Razer’s Gaming Headset as well as additional deals below.

If some of the high-end functionality like 7.1-channel audio isn’t a must, then consider opting for a more budget-friendly option. At $27, Logitech’s G430 Gaming Headphones for PC and PlayStation is a great alternative.

Put your savings to work from any of these discounted headsets and score Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to your new gaming headset and keeps your workspace free unlike other options.

Those in search of additional ways to outfit their kit with new peripherals are in luck, as right now you can save $40 on CORSAIR’s K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $80, plus more from $60. And lastly, don’t forget to check out Audeze recent LCD-GX headset, which are said to be the world’s first audiophile gaming headphones.

Razer Gaming Headset deal features:

Immerse yourself in cyber battles with this Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset. THX Spatial Audio and 50mm drivers deliver lifelike sounds for a realistic feel of game environments, and the customizable controls provide flexible audio and mic settings. This Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset’s game and chat balance lets you communicate clearly with teammates while engaged in virtual fights.

