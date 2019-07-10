This robo vac offers 100 minutes of cleaning for $140 shipped (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, OPODEE (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering Prime members its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s offer is $60 off and the lowest price we can find. Features include 5 cleaning modes (“Spot Cleaning Mode, Edge Cleaning Mode and Single Room Mode, even control the direction manually”), 1800Pa suction, 100-minute runtime on the 2500mAh rechargeable lithium battery, auto charging and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is one of the more affordable robotic vacs out there. Even the DEEBOT N79 is listed at $194 for comparison. However, you could save a bit with the Amazon renewed N79 at just $124.99 shipped. You’ll find even more discounted robot vacs right here.

OPODEE Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

With the powerful 1800Pa strong suction, this robotic vacuum cleaner could sweep your entire house automatically when you are away. The built-in gyroscope could navigate the robot to do a seamlessly sweeping and leaves no dead zone. If you intend to clean a specific area you can choose Spot Cleaning Mode, Edge Cleaning Mode and Single Room Mode, even control the direction manually.

