Expand your I/O with Sabrent’s USB hub sale from $7 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering a number of discounts on Sabrent USB hubs today, headlined by its 4-port USB 3.0 model for $6.95 Prime shipped when promo code 2947JV7U is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it’s usually $10 and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This model offers four USB 3.0 ports, which can be individually controlled with power buttons for each. Great for easily adding additional ports to your existing setup without breaking the bank. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 12,500 Amazon reviewers. More Sabrent deals below.

Other notable Sabrent deals include:

You can now attach your collection of USB devices to one Super-Speed hub with the Sabrent USB 3.0 7-PORT HUB + 3 Smart Charging Ports with individual Power Switches. Easily expand an available USB 3.0 port on your computer to 7 USB 3.0 ports and 3 Smart Charging Ports with a sleek design. Plug and Play installation makes for an easy setup. Featuring 3 smart charging ports you can simultaneously charge your devices.

