Expand your I/O with Sabrent’s USB hub sale from $7 Prime shipped

- Jul. 10th 2019 6:53 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering a number of discounts on Sabrent USB hubs today, headlined by its 4-port USB 3.0 model for $6.95 Prime shipped when promo code 2947JV7U is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it’s usually $10 and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This model offers four USB 3.0 ports, which can be individually controlled with power buttons for each. Great for easily adding additional ports to your existing setup without breaking the bank. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 12,500 Amazon reviewers. More Sabrent deals below.

Other notable Sabrent deals include:

  • 10-port 60W USB 3.0 Hub w/ Power Switches: $30 (Reg. $50)
    • w/ code 40AK36ML
  • 7-port 36W USB 3.0 Hub w/ Power Switches: $20 (Reg. $35)
    • w/ code 435GYKLP
  • 7-port 60W USB 3.0 Hub w/ Power Switches: $22 (Reg. $40)
    • w/ code 45XAOQEW

You can now attach your collection of USB devices to one Super-Speed hub with the Sabrent USB 3.0 7-PORT HUB + 3 Smart Charging Ports with individual Power Switches. Easily expand an available USB 3.0 port on your computer to 7 USB 3.0 ports and 3 Smart Charging Ports with a sleek design. Plug and Play installation makes for an easy setup. Featuring 3 smart charging ports you can simultaneously charge your devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Sabrent

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp