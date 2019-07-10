The North Face, adidas, Salomon outdoor shoes up to 55% off for summer hikes

For four days only, save up to 55% off top brand footwear including Salomon, The North Face, adidas and more at Steep and Cheap. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the adidas Outdoor Terrex ClimaCool Parley Shoes that are currently marked down to $55, which is down from their original rate of $90. These shoes are great for all of your outdoor activities and their cushioned insole promotes comfort. They also have a sock-like fit for support and they’re available in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap’s Outdoor Shoes Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Salomon Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoe $84 (Orig. $130)
- adidas Outdoor Terrex ClimaCool Parley Shoe $55 (Orig. $90)
- The North Face Storm III Waterproof Hiking Shoe $60 (Orig. $110)
- adidas Outdoor Terrex Agravic Boa Trail Running Shoe $105 (Orig. $150)
- The North Face Base Camp Flip Flop $18 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- The North Face Base Camp Slide II Sandal $21 (Orig. $35)
- The North Face Shellista II Mid Boot $56 (Orig. $140)
- Salomon Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoe $90 (Orig. $130)
- Salomon Amphib Bold Shoe $70 (Orig. $100)
- adidas Outdoor Response Trail Shoes $60 (Orig. $132)
- …and even more deals…
