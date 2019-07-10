Finally make the switch to mesh with Tenda’s $110 Nova Wi-Fi System ($40 off)

Amazon offers the Tenda MW6 Nova Wave 2 802.11AC Mesh Wi-Fi System for $109.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 30MESHWIFI at checkout. Typically selling for $150, today’s offer is good for an over 26% discount, is $5 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This three-pack of Tenda Nova routers utilize mesh connectivity to blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It can cover up to 2,000-square feet with over 1100Mbps speeds. Each of the routers feature two Gigabit Ethernet ports as well, giving you the flexibility to expand your wired network as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 510 customers. More below.

A perfect use of your savings is to bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $10 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now.

Don’t forget that you can still bundle Samsung’s SmartThings Mesh Routers with 4 smart bulbs for $237 ($320 value).

Tenda Nova Mesh MW6 Wi-Fi System features:

Nova’s Wave 2.0 MU-MIMO and beamforming technology keeps multiple devices connected simultaneously, concentrating Wi-Fi signals and aiming them directly at the target. Tenda WiFi App makes network setup and management efficient and friendly – joining your household under one Wi-Fi name and password, including parental controls and guest access security.

