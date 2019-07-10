 Thermaltake’s BlacX Duet Hard Drive Dock falls to a new low at $45 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Thermaltake BlacX Duet Hard Drive Dock for $44.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $55, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount and marks a new all-time low. Thermaltake’s dock supports two 2.5- or 3.5-inch hard drives and allows you to access both simultaneously. Thanks to USB 3.0 connectivity, you’ll be able to transfer files at up to 480MBps, making this a notable way to turn old external hard drives into speedy storage for your Mac. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

Ditching the multi-drive design allows you to save even more compared to today’s deal. Alternatively, StarTech’s best-selling USB 3.0 to SATA Cable is a solid option for pulling data off drives at under $9. This has been my go-to option for nearly a year now and Amazon shoppers seem equally impressed, with over 5,200 of them having left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Thermaltake BlacX Duet Hard Drive Dock features:

Read and write to two 2.5″ or 3.5″ SATA hard drives or solid state drives at once with this Thermaltake BlacX ST0014U-C docking station, which offers a hot-swappable design to ensure rapid file transfers via the USB interface.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!