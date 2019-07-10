Uncork your wine like a pro, Modal’s Rechargeable Opener is now $10 (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Modal Rechargeable Wine Opener in Gray (MD-WORCGR8) for $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup. Regularly $20, today’s deal is 50% off, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. Along with the foil cutter, it will have you opening bottles in seconds like a pro. Its battery can uncork 30 bottles before needing a recharge on the included charge base. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At just $10, most no-name manual openers go for about the same amount or more. However., you might want to also consider some Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers. This 4-pack goes for just $5 Prime shipped is designed to “prolong and preserve opened bottles of wine”. The reusable and dishwasher-safe set carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 Amazon customers.

Modal Rechargeable Wine Opener:

Uncork your favorite wine instantly with this Modal rechargeable wine opener. The durable foil cutter lets you remove the seal easily, and it can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. This Modal rechargeable wine opener has an LED indicator light that lets you know when it’s fully charged.

