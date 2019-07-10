6-Pack of Under Armour Essential No-Show Socks for just $9.50 Prime shipped

- Jul. 10th 2019 5:03 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Women’s Essential No-Show Liner Socks (6 Pairs) for $9.49 Prime shipped when check out with Subscribe and Save. Regularly $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are perfect for all of your summer workouts and they conform to your foot for support. They also have moisture-wicking technology for added comfort. Best of all, these socks are available in an array of color options. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,750 reviews.

By the way, Under Armour Outlet is having a sale right now featuring an extra 25% off select items.

Don’t forget to cancel Subscribe and Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for subsequent orders at higher rates.

Under Armour Essential No-Show Socks feature:

  • Helps minimize odor and bacteria with effective ArmourBlock technology
  • Conforms to your foot with Flat Knit Footbed for customized fit
  • Provides extra support and stability with embedded arch support
  • Pulls away moisture from your skin with ArmourDry material

