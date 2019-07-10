6-Pack of Under Armour Essential No-Show Socks for just $9.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Women’s Essential No-Show Liner Socks (6 Pairs) for $9.49 Prime shipped when check out with Subscribe and Save. Regularly $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are perfect for all of your summer workouts and they conform to your foot for support. They also have moisture-wicking technology for added comfort. Best of all, these socks are available in an array of color options. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,750 reviews.
By the way, Under Armour Outlet is having a sale right now featuring an extra 25% off select items.
Don’t forget to cancel Subscribe and Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for subsequent orders at higher rates.
Under Armour Essential No-Show Socks feature:
- Helps minimize odor and bacteria with effective ArmourBlock technology
- Conforms to your foot with Flat Knit Footbed for customized fit
- Provides extra support and stability with embedded arch support
- Pulls away moisture from your skin with ArmourDry material
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!