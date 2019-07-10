6-Pack of Under Armour Essential No-Show Socks for just $9.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Women’s Essential No-Show Liner Socks (6 Pairs) for $9.49 Prime shipped when check out with Subscribe and Save. Regularly $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are perfect for all of your summer workouts and they conform to your foot for support. They also have moisture-wicking technology for added comfort. Best of all, these socks are available in an array of color options. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,750 reviews.

By the way, Under Armour Outlet is having a sale right now featuring an extra 25% off select items.

Don’t forget to cancel Subscribe and Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for subsequent orders at higher rates.

Under Armour Essential No-Show Socks feature:

Helps minimize odor and bacteria with effective ArmourBlock technology

Conforms to your foot with Flat Knit Footbed for customized fit

Provides extra support and stability with embedded arch support

Pulls away moisture from your skin with ArmourDry material

