Bundle YI’s 1080p Indoor and Outdoor Cameras for $80 (Save $30), more from $23

YI Technology via Amazon is currently offering its 1080p Outdoor Security Camera bundled with its Indoor Home Cam for $79.99 shipped when adding both to your cart and applying code INOUT2CAM at checkout. Compared to buying both of the cameras individually, that saves you $30 and beats the combined price of both respective all-time lows by $5. Today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen to date. YI’s outdoor security camera features a 110-degree wide-angle lens and records in 1080p. On top of that, it also features night vision, two-way audio and motion alerts, as well as full weather resistance. The indoor variant shares similar 1080p recording capabilities but ditches the waterproof design. With over 6,000 combined shoppers having left a review, the cameras carry a 3.9/5 star rating.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Wyze Cam V2 1080p Wi-Fi-enabled Home Security Camera for $22.99 Prime shipped. This is down over 10% from its going rate and is within $0.50 of 2019’s all-time low. Wyze Cam V2 features both 1080p local recording and streaming. Plus, with support for Alexa and Assistant, it’s the perfect smart camera. Just yesterday, Wyze picked up person detection through AI, making it a great value for home security. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

Put your savings to work and grab Kingston’s Canvas Select 32GB microSDHC card at $5 as an add-on item. This is a fantastic addition to the YI cameras for locally recording content.

YI 1080p Outdoor Security Camera features:

High resolution images in 1080p resolution, combined with a 110° lens and universal ball mount delivers clarity in every direction.

Outdoor cameras are waterproof, so you can use them for outdoor and indoor.

12 infrared LED beads provides a night time viewing distance of up to 50 feet

Two-way Audio – 360° noise-canceling hypersensitive microphone eliminates excess environmental noise for much clearer sound quality

