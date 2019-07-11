Expand your gaming repertoire with an 1TB Xbox One S for $180

Newegg via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Console for $179.99 shipped. Note: discount is reflected when added to cart. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for our last mention. With Microsoft’s commitment to developing loads of first-party games, the future is looking bright for this console. At under $200, now is an excellent time to cash in and boost your gaming repertoire. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to treat yourself to an AmazonBasics Controller Charger Stand for $20. This slick offering sports an aluminum base for a premium feel. A built-in LED indicator quickly makes it clear whether your controller is charging or fully topped off.

Xbox One S 1TB Console features:

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K content on Netflix and Amazon video

Experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with high dynamic range

Play over 100 Console exclusives and a growing library of Xbox 360 games on Xbox One

