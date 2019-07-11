Abercrombie gives you a new look with 60%-70% off select styles from $19

Today only, Abercrombie is offering 60% to 70% off select styles for summer. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Plainfront Shorts are on sale for $19, which is down from the original rate of $48. They’re available in fifteen color options and rated 4.9/5 stars from Abercrombie customers. Pair these shorts with the Popover Linen Shirt that’s on sale for $23. This shirt is lightweight and perfect for summer weather.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Plainfront Shorts $19 (Orig. $48)
- Straight Jeans $31 (Orig. $78)
- Popover Linen Shirt $23 (Orig. $58)
- Crew Sweatshirt $19 (Orig. $48)
- Poplin Shirt $23 (Orig. $58)
- …and even more deals…
The women’s Utility Shorts are a must-have for summer and are very flattering. Originally priced at $54, during the sale you can find them for $23. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for women include:
- Eyelet Button-Front Cami $19 (Orig. $48)
- Cinched Hem Button-Down Shirt $23 (Orig. $58)
- Utility Shorts $22 (Orig. $54)
- Icon Open Cardigan $27 (Orig. $68)
- Asymmetrical Snap-Up Pullover $27 (Orig. $68)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!