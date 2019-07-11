Mount TVs up to 70-inches with this $15 kit from Amazon

Perlesmith (100% positive feedback from 11,700) via Amazon offers its 32 to 70-inch HDTV mount for $14.99 Prime shipped when promo code 3U4SOFOI is applied during checkout. That’s a 25% savings and right at the historic all-time low price. With support for TVs 32 to 70 inches in size, this mount can hold nearly any display on the market today. Compatible with various popular VESA configurations, including 300×300, 400×300, 400×400 and more. Ships with one HDMI cable and a level to make sure everything is looking good. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a trio of Nite Ize Gear Tie Cordables to help keep your cables looking good and neat. This reusable rubber twist ties “have a soft rubber exterior that is colorful, UV resistant, and holds shape.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Perlesmith HDTV mount features:

Tilted TV wall mount is for 32″ – 70″ TVs weight up to 132lbs / 60 kg. Our tilt TV mount has a compatible faceplate that fits VESA 200X100mm (8″x4″) 200X200mm (8″x8″) 300X200mm (12″x8″) 300X300mm (12″x12″) 400X300mm (16″x12″) 400X400mm (16″x16″) 600 x 400 mm(23.6″x16″). High quality steel construction ensures safety. This wall mount TV bracket has high standards. It has been tested to hold 4 times the weight they’re rated to based on UL standard so you can rest assured that it will hold the weight of your TV. It also comes with a locking mechanism with quick release which easily secures your TV to the wall.

