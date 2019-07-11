Amazon offers up to 30% off VAVA 1080p dash cams today, deals from $31.50

- Jul. 11th 2019 7:54 am ET

Get this deal
30% off $31.50
0

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, VAVA (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its dash cams. These deals are for Prime members only. You can grab the VAVA Dash Cam 1080p Full HD Car DVR Dashboard Camera for $31.49 shipped. Regularly $45+, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This model has 1080p/30 fps video quality, a 170-degree viewing angle, a 3-inch LCD display and an 18 month warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering the VAVA 1920x1080p/60fps Wi-Fi Dash Camera for $82.99 shipped. This one is regularly $120 and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. You’re paying a bit more for the Sony night vision sensor and the 360-degree rotatable lens. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers.

We have even more discounted dash cams right here starting from just $22. And be sure to check out our video review for the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub.

VAVA 1080p Dash Camera:

The dash cam offers excellent 1080P@30 fps video quality even in high-speed driving. With 170° wide recording angle and 3″ LCD screen, captures the whole road in crystal-clear definition. The combination of F2.2 large aperture, WDR ensures the clarity of images at night. Eliminates the need for an auxiliary light source even in low-light environments, making it easy to obtain sharp, color-accurate images.

