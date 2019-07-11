Save $20 on ARRIS’ 802.11ac Router + DOCSIS 3.0 Modem at $55, more from $20

Amazon offers the ARRIS Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Hybrid (SBG6700AC) for $55 shipped. Normally fetching $75, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and a new all-time low at Amazon. This 2-in-1 networking device pairs an 802.11ac router with DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem for a more simplistic setup. It can provide up to 1600 Mbps network throughput alongside over 340 Mbps download speeds. Dual Ethernet ports alongside up to eight concurrent download channels round out the features. Over 24,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More below for additional deals.

ARRIS’ Surfboard combo is perfect for replacing your home networking gear and saving up to $120 per month compared to renting a modem from your ISP.

We also spotted a notable deal on TP-Link’s TL-PA4010KIT AV600 Nano Powerline Adapter Starter Kit in certified refurbished condition for $19.99 shipped at B&H. Having originally retailed for $40, you’ll currently find it selling for $38 at Amazon. That’s good for a 47% discount and is the lowest we’ve tracked. TP-Link’s Powerline kit allows you to expand your wireless network to another part of your home. You’ll experience up to 600Mbps transfer speeds. Rated 4/5 stars from over 5,700 customers. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Looking to make the most of your savings? Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet cables are a fantastic solution. They are some of our favorite options, as it supports high-speed transfers in a lightweight form-factor. Plus if you’re already making changes to your home network, odds are these cables will come in handy.

ARRIS Surfboard Router and Modem Hybrid features:

Enjoy an enhanced Internet experience with this ARRIS SURFboard SBG6700AC DOCSIS 3.0 Wireless Cable Modem and AC1600 Wi-Fi Router. With download speeds up to 343Mbps and Wi-Fi speeds up to 1600Mbps, it is good for HD video streaming and light gaming. It supports IPv4 and IPv6 the latest standard. The SBG6700AC is compatible with all U.S. cable providers. It has a 2-port Gigabit Ethernet router built in and is supported with 2 year Warranty and US technical support.

