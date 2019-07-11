Ensure your gear is safe with today’s Best Buy surge protector sale from $10

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to 33% off Rocketfish and Insignia surge protectors. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise go with in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. The Insignia 6-Outlet Surge Protector Strip is down to $9.99. Regularly $15, this Best Buy exclusive is now 33% off the going rate and at the best price we can find. Features include a 600-joule protection rating and a 4-foot power cord. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Best Buy customers. But if you’re looking for stronger protection for your expensive gear, head below for more.

Best Buy is also offering the Rocketfish Premium 6-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector with a much higher 2880-joule rating for $59.99 shipped today. Regularly $90, this is a solid $30 price drop and the best we can find. You’ll find more surge protector deals from Best Buy here.

Today’s $10 Insignia is one of the most affordable options out there considering the reviews and joule protection rating. But if you’re just looking for some standard power bars with light protection, grab the 2-pack of AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strips for under $8.50 Prime shipped.

Insignia 6-Outlet Surge Protector Strip:

Defend your home theater equipment with this Insignia NS-HW502 6-outlet surge protector that features a 4′ power cord to enable flexible placement options. The 600-joule rating provides reliable protection.

