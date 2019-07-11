Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Oakley Sunglasses, Joe’s New Balance, Home Depot, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Score Oakley Sunglasses from just $54 Prime shipped, today only at Woot
- Joe’s New Balance Summer Deals kick up your training with styles from just $11
- Moosejaw’s Summer Sale cuts up to 40% off The North Face, Marmot, more
- David Archy underwear, T-shirt, and sweats up to 30% off from Amazon
- Columbia’s Web Specials take up to 65% off jackets, shoes and more from $19
Casual and Formalwear |
- Levi’s Now or Never Sale updates your denim with an extra 40% off clearance
- Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive apparel up to 30% off: T-shirts, pants, more from $20
- Abercrombie gives you a new look with 60%-70% off select styles from $19
- Lands’ End Great Summer Sale discounts an array of summer styles up to 65% off
- Jos. A. Bank Summer Clearance Event takes up to 85% off sitewide with deals from $12
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon offers up to 30% off VAVA 1080p dash cams today, deals from $31.50
- Home Depot’s 1-day garage storage sale is packed with deals from $35
- Have a Chefman 3.5L Air Fryer on deck for just $35 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Save nearly 50% on this 2-pack of must-have digital luggage scales, now $11
- Hamilton Beach’s espresso maker is a must for any coffee bar: $69 (Reg. $100)
