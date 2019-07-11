Canon’s imageCLASS Laser AiO has AirPrint at $149 price tag (Reg. up to $200)

- Jul. 11th 2019 4:43 pm ET

$149
0

Amazon is offering the Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser AiO (MF264dw) for $149 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s up to $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Office Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. With 30 page-per-minute print speeds, AirPrint, and Google Cloud Print, this AiO has a lot going for it. Multifunction capabilities allow users to print, scan, and copy, offering additional utility when compared to most of the competition. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need all-in-one functionality, the Brother Laser Printer (HL-L2350DW) is $110 and is a much more compact option. Like the Canon above, this one also supports AirPrint, making it a great option for folks in the Apple ecosystem.

Canon imageCLASS Laser AiO features:

  • Print at speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, with your first Print in your hands in approximately 5 seconds
  • Supports mobile solutions, including apple Air Print, Canon Print business, Mopria Print service, and Google cloud Print. Connect mobile devices without a router using Wi-Fi Direct connection
  • 5-Line, black and white LCD for easy navigation
  • Paper capacity allows for 250-sheets in the standard cassette and 1-sheet in the multipurpose tray
  • Multi-function capability allows you to Print, scan, copy with ease

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$149

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Canon

Canon
Laser Printers airprint

About the Author