Canon’s imageCLASS Laser AiO has AirPrint at $149 price tag (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is offering the Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser AiO (MF264dw) for $149 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s up to $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Office Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. With 30 page-per-minute print speeds, AirPrint, and Google Cloud Print, this AiO has a lot going for it. Multifunction capabilities allow users to print, scan, and copy, offering additional utility when compared to most of the competition. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need all-in-one functionality, the Brother Laser Printer (HL-L2350DW) is $110 and is a much more compact option. Like the Canon above, this one also supports AirPrint, making it a great option for folks in the Apple ecosystem.

Canon imageCLASS Laser AiO features:

Print at speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, with your first Print in your hands in approximately 5 seconds

Supports mobile solutions, including apple Air Print, Canon Print business, Mopria Print service, and Google cloud Print. Connect mobile devices without a router using Wi-Fi Direct connection

5-Line, black and white LCD for easy navigation

Paper capacity allows for 250-sheets in the standard cassette and 1-sheet in the multipurpose tray

Multi-function capability allows you to Print, scan, copy with ease

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!