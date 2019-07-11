Have a Chefman 3.5L Air Fryer on deck for just $35 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman 3.5L Analog Air Fryer (RJ38-V2-35) for $34.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday 2018 and the current best around. Perfect for chicken, cheese sticks, fries and everything in between, features include a 3.5-liter capacity, auto shut-off, 30-minute timer, adjustable thermostat and dishwasher-safe removable parts. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deltas below.

This is definitely one of the most affordable air fryers out there at this price. But you might want to grab a nice set of tongs to easily place food in the cooking basket. The 9-inch stainless steel OXO Tongs are a good place to start at just $12 Prime shipped and with a 4+ star rating from over 1,250 Amazon customers. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Chefman 3.5L Air Fryer:

Temperature from 175-400 degrees allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 80% less oil than traditional fryers. The detachable flat basket, cool touch exterior and auto-shutoff ensure added safety and security. Use caution when mixing or removing food as basket may be hot. Compact size can fit easily on the counter or be stored in the pantry while the flat basket design allows for a higher capacity to fry delicious food, increasing space by 40%. When in use, air fryer should be placed in an open space.

