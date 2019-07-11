The Chicco KeyFit Infant Car Seat is now only $100 (Reg. up to $180)

Walmart offers the Chicco KeyFit Infant Car Seat in Ombra for $99.99 shipped. It’s on sale for $135 at Kohl’s while Bed Bath and Beyond charges $180. This is the best price we could find for this model. It supports babies weighing 4 to 22 pounds and up to 30 inches tall. Other features include a 5-point harness with one-pull tightener and EPS energy-absorbing foam to keep little ones safe from any impact. Also, if you have a compatible Chicco stroller, this seat can fit right inside the base easily. It’s currently sold out at Amazon, where it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from over 125 shoppers.

Save even more when opting for the Evenflo LiteMax 35 Infant Car Seat from $85 shipped in multiple colors. It doesn’t have the versatility of the Chicco above but can accommodate slightly larger babies (up to 35 pounds and 32 inches tall).

Chicco KeyFit Infant Car Seat:

SuperCinch LATCH tightener helps achieve a secure fit

Removable newborn head and body support

Removable canopy provides shade

Compatible with Chicco strollers for travel system use

5-point harness with one-pull tightener

Carrier shell lined with EPS energy-absorbing foam for improved impact protection

