Take $45 off the ClearStream 4 Outdoor 70-Mile HDTV Antenna, now at $71

Amazon offers the AntennaDirect ClearStream 4 Indoor/Outdoor 70-Mile HDTV Antenna for $70.81 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll also find it for $1 more at Walmart. Normally selling for $116 at Home Depot, that’s good for a 39% discount and a new Amazon all-time low. ClearStream 4 can pull in free HDTV channels from up to 70 miles away and sports a weather-resistant design. So whether you’ll end up placing it indoors or outside, it’s a solid option for bringing news, sports and more into your cord-cutting setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,950 customers.

Budget-conscious buyers looking to save some more should consider picking up the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $10. Unlike the model from above, this option isn’t equipped for outdoor use and has 50% less range. Though if you’re just getting started, it’s a compelling solution.

If you aren’t sure which stations are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a full report. Those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

ClearStream 4 70-Mile HDTV Antenna features:

The ClearStream 4 extreme range antenna offers the power and efficiency normally found in antennas up to 10 times its size. It utilizes the ClearStream Tapered Loop technology which has delivered the first and superior antenna design to the market in decades. This advanced technology allows the ClearStream line of antennas to be smaller and more powerful across today’s DTV spectrum. Using anodized aluminum, ClearStream antennas are engineered for strength and durability.

