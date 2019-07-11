Don’t spend hundreds on a GoPro when this 4K waterproof action camera is $39

Dragon Touch (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4K Action Camera for $38.99 shipped when the code QNX67QRB is used at checkout. This is over $20 off its going rate and is the best available. If GoPro’s high prices are a bit out of reach for you, this is a great alternative that still packs a ton of features. It’s waterproof up to 100 feet in the included case, records in 4K, and is even compatible with GoPro’s plethora of accessories. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

This 128GB microSD card from Samsung is the perfect addition to Dragon Touch’s 4K action camera. It’s just under $20 Prime shipped and is fast enough to capture 4K recordings with ease. Plus, the included adapter makes reading the data from this microSD card simple.

Dragon Touch 4K Action Camera features:

Built-in Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) delivers spectacularly smooth and steady videos in up to 4K/30fps resolution, ensuring excellent experience in shooting fast-moving objects.

Put the remote on your wrist while installing the sports camera on your helmet, convenient to record moments in places you can’t reach. Wireless range up to 10m(33ft).Remote is not waterproof.

Equipped with the waterproof case, you can deep dive below 30 meters. This underwater camera is ideal for water sports such as swimming, surfing, diving, etc.

Professional 4K/30FPS, 2.7K/30fps, 1080P/60FPS video and 16MP photo resolution enables you to capture exciting moment.

This action camera features multiple functions including car mode,upside down, time lapse video,time lapse photo, loop recording, slow motion and burst photo.

