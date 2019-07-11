Go electric with this Oral-B FlossAction Toothbrush for $15 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is offering the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush for $19.99. But after you clip the on-page $5 coupon, your total drops to just $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30 direct, this model regularly sells for closer to $20 or $25 at Amazon. For comparison sake, it is currently listed at $20 on Walmart. It has a built-in 2-minute timer, micro pulse bristles to target plaque and a “compact” charging stand. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 575 Amazon customers. More details below.

This toothbrush is compatible with a wide range of Oral-B replacement heads including Cross Action, 3D White, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Deep Sweep, Ortho, Power Tip, and Dual Clean. Having said that, you can save quite a bit more by opting for the third-party replacements from just $7 Prime shipped.

Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush:

Features Micro Pulse Bristles to clean deep between teeth for outstanding plaque removal does not replace flossing

Head rotates side to side in an oscillating manner, while penetrating hard-to-reach areas

2 Minute Timer: Signals after two minutes to help you brush for the recommended brushing time

Compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Deep Sweep, Ortho, Power Tip, and Dual Clean

