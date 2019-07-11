Save 50% on this 33-foot RGB LED strip, perfect for any room at just $15

hoasupic (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Elfeland 32.8-Foot RGB LED Light Strip for $14.99 Prime shipped when the code CRIMSHSH is used at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. Though Philips Hue is close to $80 for a 6.6-Foot strip, this 33-foot strip does a similar job for a fraction of the price. Offering RGB coloring via a remote control, you’ll be able to add just about any ambiance you’d like to your room. Plus, it’s perfect for kitchen lighting as it can be plugged into a single outlet and go for around 16-feet in either direction. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up a smart plug so you can add voice control to this smart strip. Just $10 Prime shipped gets you an Alexa and Assistant compatible Wi-Fi plug so you can easily control your new lights.

Elgeland RGB LED Light Strip features:

This kit includes 2 reels RGB LED light strips (5meters 150leds/ reel), IR remote controller with 44 keys, power adaptor and connectors. No other accessories are required. But please note here: please don’t load it more than two strips.We suggest one power adapter for two strips.When the strip still on the spool, you want to test it, please be careful not to exceed 2 minutes, otherwise it will accumulate heat and cause the strip to overheat.

