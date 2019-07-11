Save nearly 50% on this 2-pack of must-have digital luggage scales, now $11

Etekcity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Digital Luggage Scales for $11.09 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code ENXUTLEC at checkout. For comparison, these luggage scales normally go for $11 each when purchased separately, so this is nearly buy-one-get-one-free. I have two of these luggage scales personally, and they’re absolutely crucial before I take a flight. I’ve never had an overweight bag since getting them, and gone are the days of having to try and weigh myself, then hold my bag and step back on the scale to see how heavy it is. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use some of your savings here to pick up this TSA Combination Lock for $6 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to keep your luggage safe and secure, while still following travel guidelines. I’ve also got a few of these and find them must-haves when flying.

Etekcity Digital Luggage Scale features:

High-accuracy sensor and rubber paint technology. Capacity: 110lb/50kg, Graduation: 0.1lb/50g

Avoid Overweight Fees: hook your suitcased for instant weight and save time before you wait in line

Built for Travel: Weight before you go and fit the scale in pockets without adding excessive weight

Thermometer temperature sensor in both F° and C°. Know your delicate luggage is in an ideal climate

