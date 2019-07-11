Preserve iPhone battery with Garmin’s 7-inch GPS for $99 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.95-inch GPS for $99 shipped when coupon code JULY19 has been applied during checkout. That’s $90 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re on the road a lot, you know that using a smartphone for GPS can seriously drain battery. Not only that, if it’s in the sun, an iPhone can overheat and become unusable until it cools down. With Garmin’s 6-inch GPS, you can put battery and heat concerns to bed and always have directions just a couple of taps away. Customers will receive a full one-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

Keep your new GPS and two other devices topped off with Anker’s Roav SmartCharge Halo for $20. All three of its ports have fast-charging technology, allowing you to refill battery quickly while on the road. Using the Road Charger app, owners are able to select a custom LED color from among 16,000 options.

Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.95-inch GPS features:

Easy-to-use GPS navigator with connected features and bright 6.95-Inch Capacitive touch display.

Detailed maps of North America with free lifetime updates. Battery: Rechargeable lithium-ion. Battery life is up to 1 hour

Provides real-time services, such as live traffic and select Live parking, when using free smartphone link app on your compatible smartphone

