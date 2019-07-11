Garmin’s vivoactive 3 sports GPS, activity tracking, more: $152 (All-time low)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Stainless Steel Smartwatch in Black or White for $151.99 shipped when coupon code SPORTS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $34 off the current rate found at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. With support for contactless payments, activity tracking, and delivery of smartphone notifications, this is a great alternative to Apple Watch. Battery life lasts up to 7 days in smartwatch mode with 13 hour performance when using GPS. Compatibility with both iOS and Android make this a versatile and platform agnostic wearable. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Reduce the potential of accidental damage with a 3-pack of Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $8. These are a perfect fit for vívoactive 3 and they sport a hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating to resist sweat and fingerprinting.

Garmin vívoactive 3 features:

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch

More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more.

Fiber-reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!