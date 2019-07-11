Hisense’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV sports Roku built-in for $450 (Reg. $600)

Best Buy is offering the Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR10 Smart UHDTV for $449.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $600 and similar TCL models go for that at Amazon. Sporting HDR10 compatibility, you’ll be able to enjoy movies in an all-new way. Plus, with Roku built-in, you can easily stream Netflix, Hulu, and more without having to use a secondary device. This TV offers three HDMI inputs, an antenna hookup, composite video, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For something a bit smaller, but still just as feature-packed, check out Insignia’s 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV for $320 shipped. Insignia ditches Roku for Amazon’s Fire TV OS platform, giving you easy access to Prime Video and more.

With 4K support on both TVs, be sure you have HDMI cables ready for ultra high definition content. Amazon offers its own 6-foot cable for just $7 Prime shipped and is a must-have for any home theater.

Hisense 4K UHDTV features:

Get endless entertainment with this 65-inch Hisense Roku TV. Its dual-band wireless connection provides access to thousands of streaming movies, sports and news programs, and the 4K resolution delivers clearly defined pictures in brilliant, lifelike colors. This Hisense Roku TV lets you enjoy fast-moving action scenes without the lag via motion rate processing technology.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!