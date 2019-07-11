This hoverboard has a built-in speaker and LED wheels for $209 (Reg. $300)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box of the Day, TOMOLOO (95% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Two-Wheel Self-Balancing Scooter with Music Speaker for $209 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for this model and the best we can find. It features wheel-mounted LED lighting that will sync up with the audio pumping out of the internal Bluetooth speaker. It has an average cruising speed of 12 km/h and can run for as much as 10 km on a single charge. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can use your savings towards an affordable carrier bag as well. This option is under $9 Prime shipped and carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 120 Amazon customers. But if you’re looking for an even more affordable option, consider the Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter at $148 shipped. It is an Amazon best seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 350 customers.

TOMOLOO Two-Wheel Self-Balancing Scooter:

The material and manufacturing process of the shell is similar to those of iPhone shell, which is with the features of high-temperature resistance and fire retardancy, as well as high strength and toughness. seamless integrated cavity design, provide stereo surround sound. Awesome RGB LED design to present you a colorful lighting when riding.

