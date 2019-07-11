HP Sprocket Bluetooth Instant Camera pairs with your iPhone at $100 ($60 off)

- Jul. 11th 2019 3:40 pm ET

Amazon offers the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Bluetooth Portable Photo Printer & Instant Camera for $99.95 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Normally selling for $160 at B&H, that’s good for an over 37% discount and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. HP’s instant camera can print 2×3-inch snapshots as well as photos from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Photos you take on the Sprocket can also be saved for later and shared to social media. With over 125 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating. More below.

If you don’t need the Bluetooth integration and just want to kick it old-school with a standard instant camera, then you’ll be right at home with the highly-rated Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at $49. Otherwise, be sure to put your savings to work and pick up some extra film. You can grab a 20-pack of compatible film for $10 at Amazon right now.

HP Sprocket Bluetooth Instant Camera features:

Show off memories with this HP Sprocket photo printer. Print pictures from your smartphone by choosing them from the camera roll or a social media website. A rechargeable battery lets you print up to 30 pictures per charge and recharges in only 60 to 80 minutes so you can print on the go with this HP Sprocket photo printer.

