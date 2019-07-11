Intex’s rechargeable air pump is perfect for camping trips at $11 shipped

- Jul. 11th 2019 1:50 pm ET

Get this deal
$15+ $11
0

VM Express (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Intex Quick-Fill Rechargeable Electric Air Pump for $10.89 shipped. This is down from its $17 price tag at Walmart and is a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’ve ever had to fill up a blow-up mattress, you know how annoying it is to use a plug-in pump. This model is rechargeable, meaning that you’ll be able to blow up any air mattress without wires. Plus, this air pump is rated for outdoor use, making it perfect for camping trips. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save a few bucks and opt for a plug-in Intex Quick-Fill Electric Air Pump for $9.50 Prime shipped. The main thing you’re losing here is outdoor usage rating and battery-powered feature.

Intex Rechargeable Air Pump features:

  • A 12V DC power adapter for vehicle charging and a household AC power adapter for home charging
  • Includes 3 interconnecting nozzles
  • Automatic over-charge cut off for safety protection
  • Built-in battery charging indicator
  • Max air flow: 650 L/min

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$15+ $11

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
intex

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide