Intex’s rechargeable air pump is perfect for camping trips at $11 shipped

VM Express (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Intex Quick-Fill Rechargeable Electric Air Pump for $10.89 shipped. This is down from its $17 price tag at Walmart and is a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’ve ever had to fill up a blow-up mattress, you know how annoying it is to use a plug-in pump. This model is rechargeable, meaning that you’ll be able to blow up any air mattress without wires. Plus, this air pump is rated for outdoor use, making it perfect for camping trips. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save a few bucks and opt for a plug-in Intex Quick-Fill Electric Air Pump for $9.50 Prime shipped. The main thing you’re losing here is outdoor usage rating and battery-powered feature.

Intex Rechargeable Air Pump features:

A 12V DC power adapter for vehicle charging and a household AC power adapter for home charging

Includes 3 interconnecting nozzles

Automatic over-charge cut off for safety protection

Built-in battery charging indicator

Max air flow: 650 L/min

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!