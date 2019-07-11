Become a master iOS builder: Bridge Constructor games from $1 (up to 50% off)

Developer Headup is now offering a number of price drops on its popular Bridge Constructor series on iOS. One standout is the original Bridge Constructor at just $1. Regularly $2, today’s deal is 50% off and matching the lowest we have tracked in years. However, we also have deep deals on Bridge Constructor Portal, Stunts and Playground down below. These apps combine for a 4+ star rating from around 18,000 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Stunts: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

Bridge Constructor:

In Bridge Constructor you have to prove yourself as an accomplished master bridge builder. Play 40 different levels, and build bridges over deep valleys, canals, and rivers. Stress tests reveal whether the bridge you build can withstand the daily stress of continual use from cars, trucks and, more recently, super-heavy tank trucks.

