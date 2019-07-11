Score Oakley Sunglasses from just $54 Prime shipped, today only at Woot

Today only, Woot’s Oakley Sunglasses Sale is back and offering select styles starting at just $54 for summer. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping with Prime; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Oakley Silver XL Polarized Sunglasses for $53.99. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $172 and that’s the lowest we’ve seen. These sunglasses are also timeless to wear for years to come and their durable frame is great for outdoor sports this summer. I also love their all black, sleek exterior that can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, these frames feature 100% UV protection lenses so you can see clearly and keep your eyes safe from the sun. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Woot’s Oakley Sale include:

